Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 52,266 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,101. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

