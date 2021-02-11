Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 14,539 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 138,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681,705. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

