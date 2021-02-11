Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 2,899 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $795.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,229. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $785.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $735.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.