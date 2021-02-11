Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 34,993 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after buying an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,045 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 776,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 301,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251,078. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

