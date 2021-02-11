Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 54,068 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $24,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 117.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 119.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.17. 7,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,130. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.71. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $223.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

