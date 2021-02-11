Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 5,696 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.87. The stock had a trading volume of 85,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

