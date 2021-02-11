Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $459.92. 56,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.18. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $463.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

