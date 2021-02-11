Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,200,000 after purchasing an additional 139,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.13. 2,450,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,461,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

