Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $8.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.58. 24,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $280.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.91. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

