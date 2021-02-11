Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after acquiring an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $494.28. 45,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

