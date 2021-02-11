Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Nucor by 87.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.30. 19,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,076. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

