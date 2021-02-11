Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $11.38 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 189.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,529. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.