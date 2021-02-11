Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,890,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after purchasing an additional 718,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,451,000 after purchasing an additional 554,539 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,940. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

