Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $230.30 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,341 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $230,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.20. 173,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.09 and a 200 day moving average of $354.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $393.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

