Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $33.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,627 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after purchasing an additional 889,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,846,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 508,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,350. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

