Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 239.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,985,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,009 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 193,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 222,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 105,681 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,653 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

