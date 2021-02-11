Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,190. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.