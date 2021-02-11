Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,852,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $558.45. The company had a trading volume of 120,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,218. The company has a market capitalization of $247.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.29 and a 200-day moving average of $507.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

