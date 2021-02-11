Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,577,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,709,000 after buying an additional 74,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Progressive by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,270. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.03. 67,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

