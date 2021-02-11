Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after acquiring an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $187,334,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Rentals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Shares of URI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.14. 14,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,952. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $285.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.79 and its 200 day moving average is $207.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

