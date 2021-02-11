Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 10,104 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.14. 75,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,847. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $189.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,020. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.