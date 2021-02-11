Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 144,905 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 128.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,905 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after buying an additional 630,079 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.49. 73,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $73.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

