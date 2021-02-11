Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 16,270 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.73. 129,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,848. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

