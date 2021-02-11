Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 19,736 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,434 shares of company stock worth $5,949,213. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.20. 15,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

