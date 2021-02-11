Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 37,202 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 124.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $294,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 464,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 733,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,745,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

