Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,598. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

