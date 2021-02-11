Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,999 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,458. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

