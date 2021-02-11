Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 281.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,886,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $335.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

