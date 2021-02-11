SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Gap Up to $68.00

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $71.00. SigmaRoc shares last traded at $70.32, with a volume of 542,164 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.10. The company has a market capitalization of £196.00 million and a PE ratio of 48.57.

About SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

