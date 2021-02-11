Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 369.1% from the January 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from $1.30 to $1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

Shares of SLVTF stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.54.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.