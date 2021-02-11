Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,308 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Simon Property Group worth $69,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 135,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $864,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

