Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,953,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494,959 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 3.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Simon Property Group worth $507,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

NYSE:SPG traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.64. 91,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,767. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

