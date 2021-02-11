Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,931 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $29,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 885,866 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,555,000 after acquiring an additional 536,850 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

