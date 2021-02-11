Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPG. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

SPG stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

