Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Up 1.2%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 11,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 4,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

