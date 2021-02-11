Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 73.2% in January

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the January 14th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $18.07. 24,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.86. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses.

Featured Story: What is range trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.