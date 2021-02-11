SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a growth of 1,578.5% from the January 14th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,739,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SING remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. 195,912,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,230,922. SinglePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

