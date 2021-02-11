SingularDTV 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.85 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 57.4% higher against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.32 or 0.01084857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006093 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.75 or 0.05284396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

