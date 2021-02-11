Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the January 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SHTDY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 54,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,907. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
