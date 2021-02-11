Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the January 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHTDY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 54,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,907. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

