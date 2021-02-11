SITE Centers (SITC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,465,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

