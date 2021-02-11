Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Trading 31.5% Higher

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)’s stock price traded up 31.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $119.00. 615 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

