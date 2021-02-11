SJW Group (SJW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect SJW Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SJW opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

