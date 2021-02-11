SkinCoin (SKIN) Tops One Day Volume of $19,446.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $108,566.18 and $19,446.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01081185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.71 or 0.05400298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026805 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019130 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

