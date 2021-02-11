Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Skyworks Solutions worth $61,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $5,600,020. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $185.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $189.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

