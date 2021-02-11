Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.32. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 173,860 shares.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.71 million and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Timothy Sheehan purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,405.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.