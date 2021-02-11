Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.55

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.55 and last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 15079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.44.

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $808,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,455,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,864 shares of company stock worth $28,635,009. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.