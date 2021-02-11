Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Plans $1.23 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Snap-on has increased its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.89. The company had a trading volume of 443,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,106. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,893 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,551. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.