Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,343,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,082,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $188.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.23 and a 200 day moving average of $162.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $1,277,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,999,637.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,893 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,551. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

