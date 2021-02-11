Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 14th total of 543,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE IPOD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. 1,782,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,081. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $628,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

