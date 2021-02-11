Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Short Interest Up 468.2% in January

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a growth of 468.2% from the January 14th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V alerts:

IPOE opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.